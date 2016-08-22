Olympic Games closure ceremony starts at Maracana stadium

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 22. /TASS/. The closing ceremony for the XXXI Summer Olympic Games has started at the legendary Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

The Games were underway August 5-21 and involved over 11,000 athletes.

Russia’s national team ended its performance at the Games in the fourth place in unofficial team standings, winning 56 medals - 19 gold, 18 silver and 19 bronze.

The United States was in the first place, winning 121 medals (46-37-38), followed by the U.K. with 67 medals (27-23-17) and China with 70 (26-18-26).