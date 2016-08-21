IOC session confirms election of Russian pole vaulter Isinbaeva as member of organization

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. A session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted for election of two time Olympic champion Russian pole vaulter Elena Isinbaeva as a member of the organization, AFP reported.
Forty five members of the session voted for the election of Isinbayeva, while 23 voted against it and 2 abstained.
After the vote at the session was completed Isinbaeva swore an Olympic oath and gave an emotional speech.
The vote took place after Isinbaeva was elected to the athlete’s commission of the IOC on Thursday. She was elected alongside German fencer Britta Heidemann, Korean table tennis player Seug-Min Ryu and Hungarian swimmer Daniel Gyurta. IOC President Thomas Bach also nominated New Zealand’s BMX rider Sara Walker as a member of the organization. Later her nomination was approved.
August 21, is the last day of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.