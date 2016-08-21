Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

IOC session confirms election of Russian pole vaulter Isinbaeva as member of organization

Sport
August 21, 18:23 UTC+3
Forty five members of the session voted for the election of Isinbayeva, while 23 voted against it and 2 abstained
1 pages in this article
© Alexander Shcherbak / TASS

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. A session of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has voted for election of two time Olympic champion Russian pole vaulter Elena Isinbaeva as a member of the organization, AFP reported.

Forty five members of the session voted for the election of Isinbayeva, while 23 voted against it and 2 abstained.

After the vote at the session was completed Isinbaeva swore an Olympic oath and gave an emotional speech.

The vote took place after Isinbaeva was elected to the athlete’s commission of the IOC on Thursday. She was elected alongside German fencer Britta Heidemann, Korean table tennis player Seug-Min Ryu and Hungarian swimmer Daniel Gyurta. IOC President Thomas Bach also nominated New Zealand’s BMX rider Sara Walker as a member of the organization. Later her nomination was approved.

August 21, is the last day of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
6
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама