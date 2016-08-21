Russia’s pentathlon gold winner Lesun wants to win at 2020 Olympics in Tokyo

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s gold winner in modern pentathlon at the Olympic Games in Rio Alexander Lesun told reporters that he also wonts to win gold at the next games in Tokyo.

I have such a dream, Lesun said. "Why not? The next Olympics will be in Tokyo, where I had never been before. I am eager to perform there, not merely in a personal competition but also in the mixed one with Donata Rimshaite," he added.

Russia’s senior coach of pentathlon team Andrei Moiseev won Olympics in 2004 and 2008.