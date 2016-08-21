Four gold medals of Russian team in one day is fantastic result — ROC President

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Four gold medals won by the Russian team on Day 15 of the Summer Olympics in Rio is a fantastic result, President of Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) Alexander Zhukov told TASS on Sunday.

Russian women’s handball team won the first gold medal on Day 15, followed by gold medals of Margarita Mamun in rhythmic gymnastics, Abdul Rashid Sadulaev in freestyle wrestling, and Alexander Lesun in modern pentathlon.

"We have four gold medals! This is simply fantastic," Zhukov said.

The Olympic Games will end today.