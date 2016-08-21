Russia’s Olympic Champion Lesun said he goes to win even before start — Sports Minister

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexander Lesun, who won gold in modern pentathlon at Summer Olympics, said he was going to win in Rio de Janeiro even before departing there, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

"He said even before the Olympics - I am not going to look at the statue [of Jesus Christ in Corcovado], I am going to win. Our Andrei Moiseev won gold in Athens and in Beijing and Alexander has done it at present. I highly appreciate that," Mutko said.