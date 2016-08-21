Back to Main page
Russia’s Alexander Lesun wins gold in modern pentathlon at Summer Olympics in Rio

Sport
August 21, 0:18 UTC+3
Ukraine’s Pavel Timoshenko took silver with 1,472 points. France’s Valentin Prades grabbed bronze with 1,468 points
1 pages in this article

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Alexander Lesun has won gold in modern pentathlon at Summer Olympics in Rio on Sunday with 1,479 points.

Ukraine’s Pavel Timoshenko took silver with 1,472 points. France’s Valentin Prades grabbed bronze with the score of 1,468 points.

Alexander Lesun was born on July 1, 1988. He is the winner of 2012 and 2014 championships in individual competition.

The Olympic Games will end today.

