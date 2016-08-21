Triumphs of Mamun and Sadulaev like two sides of gold Olympic medal — Mutko

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Triumphs of Russian rhythmic gymnast Margarita Mamun and freestyle wrestler Abdul Rashid Sadulaev are like two sides of a gold medal for the great country, Russia’s Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Sunday.

"Margarita is smart and beautiful. Her performance was artistic, rather than athletic," Mutko said. "Sadulaev’s triumph is no less important for Russia, for Dagestan. These are like two sides of the gold medal for the great nation: he is on the one side and Margarita on another," he added.

Margarita Mamun has won the Olympic gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics in the individual all-around final. Her score was 76.483. Russia’s Yana Kudryavtseva grabbed the silver medal finishing with 75.608.

Abdul Rashid Sadulaev has won the gold medal in the Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 86kg. During the final he defeated Turkey’s Selim Yasar 5-0.

Russia’s athletes have a total of 53 medals at the Olympics: 17 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze. Another bronze medal will be awarded to Russian canoeist Ilya Stokalov after the suspension of Moldova’s Sergey Tarnovsky for violating the anti-doping rules. Stokalov earlier said the decision on handing over the medal would be taken in two months.