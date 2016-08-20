Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Sadulaev wins Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling men's 86kg

Sport
August 20, 23:49 UTC+3
During the final he defeated Turkey’s Selim Yasar 5-0
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Markus Schreiber

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Abdul Rashid Sadulaev has won the gold medal in the Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 86kg.

During the final he defeated Turkey’s Selim Yasar 5-0.

Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan and J'Den Cox of the United States took the bronze medal.

At the 2015 world championship in Las Vegas Sadulaev also defeated Yasar in the final.

Sadulaev, 20, born in Dagestan, is a two-time world champion and a champion of Europe in 2015 and 2014. He lives in Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologies
TOP STORIES
Реклама