Russia’s Sadulaev wins Olympic gold in freestyle wrestling men's 86kg

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Abdul Rashid Sadulaev has won the gold medal in the Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 86kg.
During the final he defeated Turkey’s Selim Yasar 5-0.
Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan and J'Den Cox of the United States took the bronze medal.
At the 2015 world championship in Las Vegas Sadulaev also defeated Yasar in the final.
Sadulaev, 20, born in Dagestan, is a two-time world champion and a champion of Europe in 2015 and 2014. He lives in Dagestan’s capital Makhachkala.