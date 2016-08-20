Russia’s Mamun wins Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'Military & Defense December 22, 14:00
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Margarita Mamun has won the Olympic gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics in the individual all-around final.
Mamun’s score was 76.483. Russia’s Yana Kudryavtseva grabbed the silver medal finishing with 75.608.
Russia’s athletes have a total of 51 medals at the Olympics: 15 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze. Another bronze medal will be awarded to Russian canoeist Ilya Stokalov after the suspension of Moldova’s Sergey Tarnovsky for violating the anti-doping rules. Stokalov earlier said the decision on handing over the medal would be taken in two months.