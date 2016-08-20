Russia’s Mamun wins Olympic gold in rhythmic gymnastics

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 21. /TASS/. Russia’s Margarita Mamun has won the Olympic gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics in the individual all-around final.

Mamun’s score was 76.483. Russia’s Yana Kudryavtseva grabbed the silver medal finishing with 75.608.

Russia’s athletes have a total of 51 medals at the Olympics: 15 gold, 17 silver and 19 bronze. Another bronze medal will be awarded to Russian canoeist Ilya Stokalov after the suspension of Moldova’s Sergey Tarnovsky for violating the anti-doping rules. Stokalov earlier said the decision on handing over the medal would be taken in two months.