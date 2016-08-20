Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Victory of women’s team opens new era of Russia’s handball — sports minister

Sport
August 20, 23:37 UTC+3
"Well done, the match was crazy. Russia’s victory at the Olympics is a new era in our handball," Mutko said
1 pages in this article
© EPA/MARIJAN MURAT

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The victory of women’s team at the Rio Olympics has signaled the beginning of a new era of Russia’s handball, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Saturday.

"Well done, the match was crazy. Russia’s victory at the Olympics is a new era in our handball," Mutko said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
5
Norway urges complete ban of all scheduled international biathlon events in Russia
6
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
7
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
TOP STORIES
Реклама