Victory of women’s team opens new era of Russia’s handball — sports minister

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. The victory of women’s team at the Rio Olympics has signaled the beginning of a new era of Russia’s handball, Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Saturday.
"Well done, the match was crazy. Russia’s victory at the Olympics is a new era in our handball," Mutko said.