Russian women’s handball team defeats France, wins Olympic gold

Sport
August 20, 23:32 UTC+3
The bronze medals were grabbed by Norway’s team that overcame the Netherlands 36-26
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s national team has won gold medals in women’s handball at the Rio Olympics.

In the final, the Russians defeated France 22-19. The bronze medals were grabbed by Norway’s team that overcame the Netherlands 36-26.

Russian women’s handball team is the silver medalist of the 2008 Olympic Games, the world champion in 2001, 2005, 2007 and 2009, the bronze medalist of the 2006 European Championship and the silver medalist of 2000 and 2008.

Russia’s athletes have a total of 49 medals at the Olympics: 14 gold, 16 silver and 19 bronze. Another bronze medal will be awarded to Russian canoeist Ilya Stokalov after the suspension of Moldova’s Sergey Tarnovsky who had violated the anti-doping rules. Stokalov earlier said the decision on handing over the medal would be taken in two months.

Olympics 2016
