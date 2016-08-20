Russian wrestler says not exaggerating conflict with federation’s chief

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian wrestler Inna Trazhukova has told reporters she is not exaggerating a conflict with President of the Russian Wrestling Federation (PBS) Michael Mamiashvili at the Rio Olympics.

Earlier in the day, Trazhukova told TASS that after her bronze medal match loss in Rio de Janeiro Mamiashvili hit her in the face several times. The athlete now plans to take legal action against him.

"I’m not exaggerating anything, there hasn't been any PR stunt, I don’t need this," Trazhukova said. "I’m not interested in social networks. I will not tolerate this brutish relation to me and I will assert my rights," the athlete said, refusing to say if she was ready to meet with Mamiashvili.

Trazhukova, 25, failed to win the bronze medal at the Olympics in the women’s 63-kilogram division in freestyle wrestling on Thursday losing to Monica Michalik from Poland 3-6.

In the interview with Russia’s Sport-Express newspaper, the athlete said Mamiashvili was drunk, spoke to her roughly and hit her twice in the face. "All this happened in front of witnesses," she said, adding: "I was offended, I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. I’m thinking about filing a lawsuit against Mamiashvili."

Mamiashvili later told TASS he was ready to apologize to Trazhukova but he could not change his attitude to the absence of will.

"The absence of will and indifference must be rooted out mercilessly. This is the beginning when the team falls apart, we are subjected to this. If you lost but showed zeal, well then it’s difficult to reproach this athlete. But you cannot go and sit at the tribunes and laugh in just 15 minutes," he said. "We had a tough and uneasy conversation. But what should I have done: thank her for a tourist trip?".