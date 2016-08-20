Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian freestyle wrestler Sadulaev reaches Olympics final

Sport
August 20, 20:43 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO
The Russian is set to meet in the final with the winner of a fight between Selim Yasar of Turkey and J'Den Cox of the United States
1 pages in this article

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Abdul Rashid Sadulaev has reached the final of the Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 86kg and the performance guarantees him at least a silver medal.

In the semi-final on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sadulaev beat Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan 8-1. Sharifov is the 2012 Olympic champion in this weight class.

The Russian is set to meet in the final with the winner of a fight between Selim Yasar of Turkey and J'Den Cox of the United States. Sadulaev is a two-time world champion and a champion of Europe. The 20-year-old wrestler won 61 victories and was defeated only once.

The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will run until August 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама