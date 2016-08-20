Russian freestyle wrestler Sadulaev reaches Olympics final

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Abdul Rashid Sadulaev has reached the final of the Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 86kg and the performance guarantees him at least a silver medal.
In the semi-final on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sadulaev beat Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan 8-1. Sharifov is the 2012 Olympic champion in this weight class.
The Russian is set to meet in the final with the winner of a fight between Selim Yasar of Turkey and J'Den Cox of the United States. Sadulaev is a two-time world champion and a champion of Europe. The 20-year-old wrestler won 61 victories and was defeated only once.
The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will run until August 21.