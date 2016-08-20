Russian freestyle wrestler Sadulaev reaches Olympics final

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Russia’s Abdul Rashid Sadulaev has reached the final of the Olympic freestyle wrestling men's 86kg and the performance guarantees him at least a silver medal.

In the semi-final on Saturday in Rio de Janeiro, Sadulaev beat Sharif Sharifov of Azerbaijan 8-1. Sharifov is the 2012 Olympic champion in this weight class.

The Russian is set to meet in the final with the winner of a fight between Selim Yasar of Turkey and J'Den Cox of the United States. Sadulaev is a two-time world champion and a champion of Europe. The 20-year-old wrestler won 61 victories and was defeated only once.

The Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro will run until August 21.