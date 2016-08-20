Back to Main page
Synchronized swimming duo to be Russia’s flag-bearers at Olympics closing ceremony

Sport
August 20, 18:21 UTC+3
The ceremony will be held on August 21
1 pages in this article
Russia's Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform their synchronised swimming women's duet free routine

Russia's Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina perform their synchronised swimming women's duet free routine

©  Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Synchronized swimming stars Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina have been chosen to bear the flag for Russia at the closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics, the press service of Russia’s Olympic Committee has said.

The ceremony will be held on August 21.

Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina
Russian Ishchenko, Romashina win gold in women’s duet synchronized swimming

