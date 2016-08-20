Synchronized swimming duo to be Russia’s flag-bearers at Olympics closing ceremony

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Synchronized swimming stars Natalia Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina have been chosen to bear the flag for Russia at the closing ceremony of the Rio Olympics, the press service of Russia’s Olympic Committee has said.
The ceremony will be held on August 21.