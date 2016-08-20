Iranian wrestler Yazdani presented no surprise in Olympic final — Geduev

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani presented no surprise in the final of the Olympic Games in the category under 74 kilograms, the other finalist, Russian Aniuar Geduev said.

"I had no right to relax. The Iranian was not a surprise: if he got there, it means he is one of the best," Geduev said.

Geduev won Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro in freestyle wrestling in the weight category under 74 kilograms.

In the final, he lost to Iranian Hassan Yazdani.

It was hard for Geduev to wrestle with a head injury in the final of the 2016 Olympic Games in the weight category under 74 kilograms, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov told journalists.

"He is a real fighter. It was hard for him to wrestle with that injury. It’s a pity he lost at the final seconds," Zhukov said.

Bronze medals went to Azerbaijani Jabrayil Hasanov and Turk Soner Demirtas.

Geduev was born January 26, 1987 in Kabardino-Balkaria.

Overall, Russia’s national team currently has 48 medals - 13 golds, 16 silvers and 19 bronzes.

The Olympic Games will end August 21.