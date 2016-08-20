Back to Main page
It was difficult for Geduev to wrestle with head injury — ROC president

Sport
August 20, 3:12 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO
"He is a real fighter. It was hard for him to wrestle with that injury. It’s a pity he lost at the final seconds," Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov said
1 pages in this article
Aniuar Geduev

Aniuar Geduev

© EPA/SERGEI ILNITSKY

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. It was hard for Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev to wrestle with a head injury in the final of the 2016 Olympic Games in the weight category under 74 kilograms, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov told journalists.

"He is a real fighter. It was hard for him to wrestle with that injury. It’s a pity he lost at the final seconds," Zhukov said.

Geduev won Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro in freestyle wrestling in the weight category under 74 kilograms.

In the final, he lost to Iranian Hassan Yazdani.

Bronze medals went to Azerbaijani Jabrayil Hasanov and Turk Soner Demirtas.

Geduev was born January 26, 1987 in Kabardino-Balkaria.

Overall, Russia’s national team currently has 48 medals - 13 golds, 16 silvers and 19 bronzes.

The Olympic Games will end August 21.

