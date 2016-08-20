It was difficult for Geduev to wrestle with head injury — ROC president

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 20. /TASS/. It was hard for Russian wrestler Aniuar Geduev to wrestle with a head injury in the final of the 2016 Olympic Games in the weight category under 74 kilograms, Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) President Alexander Zhukov told journalists.
"He is a real fighter. It was hard for him to wrestle with that injury. It’s a pity he lost at the final seconds," Zhukov said.
Geduev won Olympic silver in Rio de Janeiro in freestyle wrestling in the weight category under 74 kilograms.
In the final, he lost to Iranian Hassan Yazdani.
Bronze medals went to Azerbaijani Jabrayil Hasanov and Turk Soner Demirtas.
Geduev was born January 26, 1987 in Kabardino-Balkaria.
Overall, Russia’s national team currently has 48 medals - 13 golds, 16 silvers and 19 bronzes.
The Olympic Games will end August 21.