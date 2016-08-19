Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Support for Isinbayeva by foreign athletes shows IAAF’s actions were unfair — ROC

Sport
August 19, 23:00 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"The fact that so many athletes voted for her proves once again that the IAAF’s actions were unfair,"‘ Alexander Zhukov, the President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), said
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Great support for two-time Olympic pole vault Olympic champion Yelena Isinbayeva expressed by foreign athletes has confirmed that the decision of the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) on banning her from the Rio Olympics was unfair, Alexander Zhukov, the President of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), told TASS on Friday.

Read also
Yelena Isinbayeva
Two-time Olympic champion Isinbayeva announces her retirement

Isinbayeva, 34, announced her retirement earlier on Friday at a news conference in Rio de Janeiro, which is hosting the Summer Olympic Games.The Russian athlete was elected to the International Olympic Committee’s athlete’s commission on Thursday. She also noted that she would consider putting forward her candidacy for the post of president of the All-Russia Athletic Federation (ARAF).

"Yelena has completed her career, but now she will represent athletes’ interests in the IOC, which is very important," Zhukov said. "This is some residue from the obvious injustice, she was not allowed to draw a line under this. However, the fact that so many athletes voted for her proves once again that the IAAF’s actions were unfair."‘

"Yelena is not just a remarkable athlete, she is a legendary athlete, and we are very grateful to her for all she has done," he added.

Isinbayeva was unable to compete at the Rio Olympics as Russian track and field athletes have been banned from the Olympics after the All-Russian Athletic Federation was disqualified due to doping allegations.

On July 21, the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected a lawsuit filed by the Russian Olympic Committee and 68 track and field athletes to fight the decision by the International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) to bar them from the Olympics.

Isinbayeva won the Olympic gold in 2004 and 2008 and was also the bronze medalist in the 2012 Olympic Games. The pole vault queen set 28 world records during her sports career.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама