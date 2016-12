Russian boxer Dunaitsev wins bronze at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 19. /TASS/. Russian boxer Vitaly Dunaitsev has won a bronze medal in men’s light welter 64 kg event at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro.

In the semifinals, the Russian athlete lost to Uzbekistan’s Fazliddin Gaibnazarov (1:2).

In the final bout, Gaibnazarov will meet with the winner of the match between Artem Harutyunyan (Germany) and Lorenzo Sotomayor Collazo (Azerbaijan).

To date, Russian athletes have won a total of 47 medals - 13 gold, 15 silver and 19 bronze.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.