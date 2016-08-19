Russian sports minister praises women’s water polo team's Olympics bronze

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The victory of the Russian women’s water polo national team in the match for the bronze medals at the Rio Olympics indicates the team’s return to the elite, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Friday.

"Our girls won bronze in the penalty series," Mutko said. "This is a special win, because they have returned to the elite. This medal in women’s water polo is very precious to us."

The minister also noted the victory of the Russian women’s synchronized swimming team who won gold medals in a team event in Rio on Friday. "Of course, members of our synchronized swimming team are heroes too. Brilliant, as always. A confident and reliable win," Mutko added.

The Russian women’s water polo national team won bronze medals at the Rio Olympics on Friday overpowering Hungary’s squad. The game’s regulation time ended in a draw (12:12). However, Alexander Gaidukov’s charges were stronger in the penalty series (7:6). The Russian women’s water polo team last won gold at the Olympic Games in 2000.

The Russian women’s water polo team is the bronze medalist of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, a four-time bronze medalist of world championships (2003, 2007, 2009 and 2011) and a winner of the 2008 FINA Water Polo World League. It also won European championships in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.