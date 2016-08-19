Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sports minister praises women’s water polo team's Olympics bronze

Sport
August 19, 21:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The victory indicates the team’s return to the elite, says the minister
1 pages in this article
Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko

© Vladimir Gerdo/TASS

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. The victory of the Russian women’s water polo national team in the match for the bronze medals at the Rio Olympics indicates the team’s return to the elite, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told TASS on Friday.

Read also
Russia’s Water Polo Federation calls women’s team’s result outstanding

"Our girls won bronze in the penalty series," Mutko said. "This is a special win, because they have returned to the elite. This medal in women’s water polo is very precious to us."

The minister also noted the victory of the Russian women’s synchronized swimming team who won gold medals in a team event in Rio on Friday. "Of course, members of our synchronized swimming team are heroes too. Brilliant, as always. A confident and reliable win," Mutko added.

The Russian women’s water polo national team won bronze medals at the Rio Olympics on Friday overpowering Hungary’s squad. The game’s regulation time ended in a draw (12:12). However, Alexander Gaidukov’s charges were stronger in the penalty series (7:6). The Russian women’s water polo team last won gold at the Olympic Games in 2000.

The Russian women’s water polo team is the bronze medalist of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, a four-time bronze medalist of world championships (2003, 2007, 2009 and 2011) and a winner of the 2008 FINA Water Polo World League. It also won European championships in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама