Olympic gold winners Ishchenko or Romashina may be Russian flag bearer at closing ceremony

Sport
August 19, 20:18 UTC+3
Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina are five-time Olympic gold medalists in synchronized swimming
1 pages in this article
Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina

Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina

© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 19./TASS/. Either Natalya Ishchenko or Svetlana Romashina, both five-time Olympic gold medalists in synchronized swimming, may have the honor to carry the Russian flag at the closing ceremony for the Rio Olympic Games, Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov told reporters on Friday.

"They will themselves decide who of them will be the flag bearer. Or they may both carry the flag," he said.

On Tuesday, Russia’s Natalya Ishchenko and Svetlana Romashina have grabbed gold in the women’s duet synchronized swimming, becoming four-time Olympic gold medallists.

The duets free routine - final earned the pair 98.5333 points. The combined score of the free routines and technical programs is 194.9910 points.

On Friday, Russian women have the Olympic synchronized swimming gold medal in team event in Rio.

Vlada Chigiryova, Natalya Ishchenko, Svetlana Kolesnichenko, Alexandra Patskevich, Yelena Prokofieva, Svetlana Romashina, Alla Shishkina, Maria Shurochkina and Gelena Topilina scored a total of 196.1439 points after two programs (technical and free routines). This was the fifth Olympic gold for Ishchenko and Romashina.

The Rio Olympics closing ceremony will be held on August 21 at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium, which can accommodate 78,838 spectators.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.

