Russia’s Water Polo Federation calls women’s team’s result outstanding

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Water Polo Federation considers the results of the women’s national team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro outstanding, its president, Olympic champion Yevgeny Sharonov has told TASS.

"This is a great victory won in difficult struggle," he said. "I am very glad, the girls have accomplished what they wanted to achieve winning medals. We were out of luck in the game with the Italian team in the semi-finals, but we did believe that our girls would be able to win."

The Russian women’s water polo national team has won bronze medals at the Rio Olympics overpowering Hungary’s squad. The game’s regulation time ended in a draw (12:12). However, Alexander Gaidukov’s charges were stronger in the penalty series (7:6). The Russian women’s water polo team last won gold at the Olympic Games 16 years ago.

The Russian women’s water polo team is the bronze medalist of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, a four-time bronze medalist of world championships (2003, 2007, 2009 and 2011) and a winner of the 2008 FINA Water Polo World League. It also won European championships in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.