Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s Water Polo Federation calls women’s team’s result outstanding

Sport
August 19, 20:02 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO
The Russian women’s water polo national team has won bronze medals at the Rio Olympics overpowering Hungary’s squad
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Read also
Russian women’s water polo team wins bronze at Rio Olympics

RIO DE JANEIRO, August 19. /TASS/. The Russian Water Polo Federation considers the results of the women’s national team at the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro outstanding, its president, Olympic champion Yevgeny Sharonov has told TASS.

"This is a great victory won in difficult struggle," he said. "I am very glad, the girls have accomplished what they wanted to achieve winning medals. We were out of luck in the game with the Italian team in the semi-finals, but we did believe that our girls would be able to win."

The Russian women’s water polo national team has won bronze medals at the Rio Olympics overpowering Hungary’s squad. The game’s regulation time ended in a draw (12:12). However, Alexander Gaidukov’s charges were stronger in the penalty series (7:6). The Russian women’s water polo team last won gold at the Olympic Games 16 years ago.

The Russian women’s water polo team is the bronze medalist of the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games, a four-time bronze medalist of world championships (2003, 2007, 2009 and 2011) and a winner of the 2008 FINA Water Polo World League. It also won European championships in 2006, 2008 and 2010.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Olympics 2016
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
6
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама