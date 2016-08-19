Back to Main page
Over 41,000 tickets sold for Rio Olympics closing ceremony

Sport
August 19, 19:15 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO
The closing day is August 21
1 pages in this article
© Mikhail Pochuev/TASS

Rio Olympics 2016
RIO DE JANEIRO, August 19. /TASS/. More than 41,000 tickets have been sold for the closing ceremony of the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, Mario Andrada, a spokesman for the RIO-2016 organizing committee, has told reporters.

"To date, 41,233 tickets to the closing ceremony have been sold," he said.

"I am sure this figure will grow, since some fans will buy tickets just before the beginning of the ceremony," he added.

Leonardo Caetano, the director of the ceremonies, earlier said that that 3,000 volunteers and 200 professional actors will be involved in the Olympics closing ceremony.

The Rio Olympics closing ceremony will be held on August 21 at Rio de Janeiro’s Maracana Stadium, which can accommodate 78,838 spectators.

The 2016 Summer Olympic Games got underway in Rio de Janeiro on August 5. The closing day is August 21.

