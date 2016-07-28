Back to Main page
Waste landfill impeding construction of Moscow airport runway for 2018 FIFA World Cup

Sport
July 28, 19:15 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia's aviation watchdog has turned to law enforcement agencies with a request to take measures to liquidate illegal landfill sites
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Domestic waste landfills are hindering the construction of a third runway at Moscow’s Sheremetyevo international airport for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, the country’s aviation watchdog, Rosaviatsia, said on Thursday.

"Today, one of the landfill sites is directly impeding the construction of the third runway at Sheremetyevo, which is required for successfully holding the 2018 World Football Championship," the aviation watchdog said.

2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
"In this situation, Rosaviatsia has turned to law enforcement agencies with a request to take active measures to quickly liquidate illegal landfill sites near Sheremetyevo," Rosaviatsia said.

Domestic and industrial waste heaps also directly affect flight safety. The existence of three domestic waste landfills near the airfield has worsened the ornithological situation.

According to Rosaviatsia’s data, 32 flight incidents occurred from 2010 to June 2016 as a result of bird strikes.

"This is more than half of all incidents (58%) that occurred over this period near Moscow’s hub airports due to collisions with birds. The number of bird strikes without implications is by a factor larger," the aviation watchdog said in a statement.

Russian low-cost airline Pobeda, which performs flights from Moscow’s Vnukovo airport, has been trying ever more frequently to raise the issue of ornithological safety lately.

Pobeda CEO Andrei Kalmykov said in July that Russian airports were ignoring the rules of ornithological protection. He said the airline was registering several collisions with birds near airports every week.

Pobeda also intends to recover over 1 million rubles ($15,000) from Roshchino airport in Tyumen in West Siberia as compensation for costs incurred by the airline after a bird got sucked into a turbine of a passenger plane approaching the city. As a result, the airline’s next flight was delayed.

Moscow airports are not the sole air harbors in Russia facing the problems of ornithological protection. An S7 airline flight was delayed 9 hours at Kazan airport in early July after a bid got into an airliner’s fuselage, causing damage.

