Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA concerned over some aspects of Petersburg stadium construction

Sport
May 25, 21:15 UTC+3
FIFA stressed the need for more careful coordination of the project, expressing concern over some aspects of the construction of the stadium in St. Petersburg
1 pages in this article
© EPA/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has expressed concern over some aspects of the construction of the stadium in St. Petersburg, and stressed the need for more careful coordination of the project, the official website of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia reports on Wednesday.

Earlier this week FIFA’s Director of Competitions Colin Smith carried out stadium visits in Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad accompanied by representatives of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, the report says.

"During the visit to the Saint Petersburg stadium project, FIFA expressed its concern in relation to several construction matters and highlighted the necessity for tighter project coordination. Following the site visit, Saint Petersburg’s city authorities reiterated that the completion date will be maintained by end of December of this year. FIFA expects feedback from the city’s authorities over the next two weeks on key areas of concern. Given that St. Petersburg is playing a key role in the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, FIFA will be closely monitoring," the report says.

More news on
2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
FIFA to consult with WADA on doping issues in Russia ahead of 2017, 2018 tournaments
Russia’s UN envoy tells General Assembly about FIFA-2018 preparations
Russia’s ice hockey player Ovechkin becomes ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup

"FIFA noted that construction of the Kaliningrad stadium is progressing according to schedule but did draw attention to the challenges relating to presence of ground water in the precinct area. City authorities have reassured FIFA that the construction projects in all areas will be delivered on schedule and any potential difficulties will be addressed accordingly. FIFA will keep monitoring the situation," according to the report.

The foundation of the stadium in St. Petersburg where the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches will be held was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in 2007. In April, the press service of the St. Petersburg administration reported that the name Krestovsky was given to the stadium. Previously, the stadium received the popular name Zenit-Arena - after its commissioning and legal formalities the arena is planned to be transferred to the Zenit football club. During the World Cup events the arena will be called St. Petersburg Stadium.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 in a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country later selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама