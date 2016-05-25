FIFA concerned over some aspects of Petersburg stadium construction

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. The Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has expressed concern over some aspects of the construction of the stadium in St. Petersburg, and stressed the need for more careful coordination of the project, the official website of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia reports on Wednesday.

Earlier this week FIFA’s Director of Competitions Colin Smith carried out stadium visits in Saint Petersburg and Kaliningrad accompanied by representatives of the Local Organizing Committee for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia, the report says.

"During the visit to the Saint Petersburg stadium project, FIFA expressed its concern in relation to several construction matters and highlighted the necessity for tighter project coordination. Following the site visit, Saint Petersburg’s city authorities reiterated that the completion date will be maintained by end of December of this year. FIFA expects feedback from the city’s authorities over the next two weeks on key areas of concern. Given that St. Petersburg is playing a key role in the FIFA Confederations Cup Russia 2017, FIFA will be closely monitoring," the report says.

"FIFA noted that construction of the Kaliningrad stadium is progressing according to schedule but did draw attention to the challenges relating to presence of ground water in the precinct area. City authorities have reassured FIFA that the construction projects in all areas will be delivered on schedule and any potential difficulties will be addressed accordingly. FIFA will keep monitoring the situation," according to the report.

The foundation of the stadium in St. Petersburg where the 2018 FIFA World Cup matches will be held was laid down in the western part of Krestovsky Island in 2007. In April, the press service of the St. Petersburg administration reported that the name Krestovsky was given to the stadium. Previously, the stadium received the popular name Zenit-Arena - after its commissioning and legal formalities the arena is planned to be transferred to the Zenit football club. During the World Cup events the arena will be called St. Petersburg Stadium.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 in a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country later selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.