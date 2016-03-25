Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA to inspect 2018 World Cup stadiums in April

Sport
March 25, 17:50 UTC+3 MOSCOW
FIFA inspectors will visit stadiums in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara and Sochi and take virtual tours of other stadiums
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Bobylev/TASS

More news on
2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
© Anton Novoderezhkin/TASS
FIFA to consult with WADA on doping issues in Russia ahead of 2017, 2018 tournaments
Russia’s UN envoy tells General Assembly about FIFA-2018 preparations
Russia’s ice hockey player Ovechkin becomes ambassador for 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A commission of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) will pay a third inspection visit to the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities in Russia from April 4 to 14, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) said on Friday.

FIFA inspectors will visit stadiums in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara and Sochi and take virtual tours of other stadiums.

The LOC director general, Alexander Sorokin, Colin Smith, FIFA's director of competition, and FIFA inspection committee director Christian Unger will head the delegation.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the stadiums’ work during the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara and Rostov-on-Don.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама