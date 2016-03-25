FIFA to inspect 2018 World Cup stadiums in April

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. A commission of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) will pay a third inspection visit to the 2018 FIFA World Cup host cities in Russia from April 4 to 14, the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) said on Friday.

FIFA inspectors will visit stadiums in St. Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara and Sochi and take virtual tours of other stadiums.

The LOC director general, Alexander Sorokin, Colin Smith, FIFA's director of competition, and FIFA inspection committee director Christian Unger will head the delegation.

The purpose of the visit is to discuss the stadiums’ work during the tournament.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup matches will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums in 11 Russian cities, Moscow, St Petersburg, Kazan, Sochi, Nizhny Novgorod, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Yekaterinburg, Samara and Rostov-on-Don.