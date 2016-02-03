Minister: 'Point of no return' passed, no reasons relocating 2018 World Cup from Russia

MOSCOW, February 3. /TASS/. There are no reasons for relocating the 2018 FIFA World Cup from Russia to another country as the "point of no return" had been cleared," Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

"There are no reasons at all for hosting the world championship in any other country," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and a member of the FIFA Executive Committee, told journalists.

"We have passed the point of no return," Mutko said. "Russia has honestly won the right to host the World Cup. This is FIFA’s project. We need to unite our efforts."

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup at the FIFA Congress in Guatemala on December 4, 2010 in a tight race against the bid from England, the joint bid from Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

The country later selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Last September, a total of 33 cities across Russia involving over 450,000 people were celebrating the 1,000-day countdown to the 2018 World Cup.