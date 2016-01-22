Additional emergency units to be set up in Russian cities hosting FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will set up additional fire and rescue units in the cities that will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2018, as well as in the Polar region and in the Far East ministry’s head Vladimir Puchkov said on Friday.

Such units will also be organized in the Far Eastern city of Krasnoyarsk that will host the World Student Games in 2019 as well as in remote regions — the Kuril Islands and the Commander Islands in Russia’s Kamchatka, the minister told a ministry board session.

He also ordered the heads of regional centers to beef up units of the federal fire service, regional search-and-rescue teams as well as units of military rescuers in the first quarter of this year.

Puchkov said the ministry would downsize the number of officials but would increase the numerical strength of response units. Officials whose positions will be cut should be offered jobs in the Union of Russian Rescuers civic organization, in the All-Russia Voluntary Fire Society etc., he said.