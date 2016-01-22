Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Additional emergency units to be set up in Russian cities hosting FIFA World Cup

Sport
January 22, 14:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The Russian Emergencies Minister also ordered the heads of regional centers to beef up units of the federal fire service, regional search-and-rescue teams and units of military rescuers this year
1 pages in this article
© Yuri Smityuk/TASS

Read also
Russian tycoon says allegations of relocating 2018 World Cup from Russia groundless

MOSCOW, January 22. /TASS/. The Russian Emergencies Ministry will set up additional fire and rescue units in the cities that will host FIFA World Cup matches in 2018, as well as in the Polar region and in the Far East ministry’s head Vladimir Puchkov said on Friday.

Such units will also be organized in the Far Eastern city of Krasnoyarsk that will host the World Student Games in 2019 as well as in remote regions — the Kuril Islands and the Commander Islands in Russia’s Kamchatka, the minister told a ministry board session.

He also ordered the heads of regional centers to beef up units of the federal fire service, regional search-and-rescue teams as well as units of military rescuers in the first quarter of this year.

Puchkov said the ministry would downsize the number of officials but would increase the numerical strength of response units. Officials whose positions will be cut should be offered jobs in the Union of Russian Rescuers civic organization, in the All-Russia Voluntary Fire Society etc., he said.

Read also

Meerkat from Russian zoo to predict results of 2018 World Cup games
Russian organizers of 2018 FIFA World Cup pledge reliability of security concept
FIFA gives Russia 12 on 10-point scale for 2018 World Cup preparation in 2015 — minister
No reason to strip Russia of 2018 FIFA World Cup — Sheikh Salman
Russian sports minister wants 2018 FIFA World Cup to be "kind of a conciliatory factor"
Russia to toughen security measures at 2018 FIFA World Cup — sports minister

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
FIFA Russian Emergencies Ministry
Topics
Sports FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама