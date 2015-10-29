Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s 2018 FIFA World Cup budget final, to remain unchanged in future — sports minister

Sport
October 29, 2015, 18:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW
"We are not going back to the issue of optimizing infrastructure construction costs," Vitaly Mutko told journalists
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Fadeichev/TASS

Gallery
14 photo
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

1000-day countdown to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Russia’s allocated budget for hosting the 2018 FIFA World Cup would not be subjected to any further cuts and would remain unchanged until the much-anticipated global football tournament, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Thursday.

"We are not going back to the issue of optimizing infrastructure construction costs," Mutko, who is also the president of the Russian Football Union (RFU) and a member of the FIFA Executive Committee, told journalists.

"We have adjusted minimal requirements concerning the accommodation, stadiums’ capacity, training sites," he said. "The budget is final, safeguarded and there will be any further cuts."

In January, Sports Minister Mutko announced that Russia planned to cut its budget spending on the organization of the 2018 World Cup, but would keep its expenditures on the infrastructure and stadium construction unchanged, despite ruble volatility.

According to the minister, financial programs of all departments involved in the organization of the global football championship were slashed by 10%, excluding spending items on the infrastructure.

In February Russia already introduced changes to the program of its preparations for the 2018 World Cup, in particular reducing the number of training sites for the upcoming global football championship and reducing seating capacity of two stadiums.

Read also

Russia's 2018 World Cup preparations annually checked by Audit Chamber
Russian sports minister discusses security at stadiums with UEFA delegates
1,000 days to 2018 FIFA World Cup: thousands join celebrations across Russia
Russia intends to up budget for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization by over $176 mln
FIFA corruption scandal will not affect 2018 World Cup in Russia — Platini
Russian sports minister aims for better English skills by 2018 World Cup
FIFA to step up anti-discrimination efforts ahead of 2018 World Cup — FIFA official

A relevant document was agreed upon with the Russian Sports Ministry as well as with the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The number of initially planned 48 pre-tournament training sites across Russia has been reduced to 37 and the seating capacity of two out of 12 total stadiums selected to host the 2018 World Cup matches has been slashed by some 22%.

The two stadiums at the issue are the Baltika Stadium in Russia’s western city of Kaliningrad and the Central Stadium in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Their accommodating capability will be downsized from 45,000 to 35,000-seat capacity in line with the minimization of the construction costs.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Companies
FIFA
Topics
Sports Football FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
6
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама