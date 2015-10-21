Back to Main page
Brazil legend Pele to visit Russia for 2018 World Cup

Sport
October 21, 2015, 8:54 UTC+3 RIO DE JANEIRO
The retired football player says he admires Russia’s football since the time of great goalkeeper Lev Yashin, so he plans to personally attend this World Cup
Brazilian football legend Pele

Brazilian football legend Pele

© EPA/RAJAT GUPTA

RIO DE JANEIRO, October 21. /TASS/. Brazilian football legend Pele has told TASS he plans to arrive in Russia for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"I admire Russia’s football since the time of great goalkeeper Lev Yashin, so I plan to personally attend this World Cup. I hope that Brazil’s team will show good football there," the retired football player said in an interview with TASS.

Pele also positively assessed the training level of the Russian team. "Although Russia has not won international championships, Russia’s football is at the same level with the strongest European teams," he said.

Pele, 74, who is considered as the greatest player of all time, scored a total of 77 goals in 92 games for Brazil’s team between 1957 and 1971. He won the World Cup three times — in 1958, 1962 and 1970.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected eleven host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at twelve stadiums located in the eleven mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital city.

