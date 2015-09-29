Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russian sports minister discusses security at stadiums with UEFA delegates

Sport
September 29, 2015, 17:29 UTC+3
Security and fans behavior at football matches is under close attention of the Russian football authorities as the country is in full swing preparations for hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2018
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Vladimir Smirnov

Gallery
14 photo
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

1000-day countdown to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. President of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Vitaly Mutko, who is also the country’s sports minister, told TASS on Tuesday he held a session on security issues at football stadiums in Russia with representatives from the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA).

"We held an all-embracing seminar with the participation of UEFA delegates," Mutko said in an interview with TASS. "The Council of Europe is preparing a conference on security issues and UEFA is taking an active stance in this issue."

"They [UEFA delegates] arrived here to share experience, including on the way they are training stewards and organizing the matches in general," Mutko, who was elected the RFU president this month, said.

Security and fans behavior during football matches is under close attention of the Russian football authorities as the country is currently in full swing preparations for hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2018.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

Read also

1000-day countdown to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia
Putin: 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia to make history of global sports
Russia intends to up budget for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization by over $176 mln
FIFA corruption scandal will not affect 2018 World Cup in Russia — Platini
2018 World Cup sustainability strategy to help combat racism in football — UN official

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Sports Minister Mutko was unanimously elected the RFU president at the organization’s extraordinary session on September 2. He headed the RFU from April 2005 to November 2009. He left the post of the organization’s president, following a government resolution, which required that government officials should quit top positions in sports federations.

In July 2015, an exception was made for Mutko to combine the posts of the sports minister and the RFU’s head, which allowed him to take part in the presidential elections.

The next elections of the RFU’s head will be held within six months after the Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, to be held on August 5-21, 2016.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sports Football Security FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Serbia to negotiate purchase of Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems
TOP STORIES
Реклама