Russia intends to up budget for 2018 FIFA World Cup organization by over $176 mln

Sport
August 24, 2015, 16:42 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Last month, Russian Sports Minister announced that Russia’s budget spending allocated for the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup would remain unchanged in the course of the next three years
1 pages in this article
© TASS/Sergei Fadeichev

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. The Russian Sports Ministry intends to up the budget spending on the preparations for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by over 12.5 billion rubles (some $176.2 million), according to information posted on the government’s legal information web portal on Monday.

Last month, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko announced that Russia’s budget spending allocated for the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup would remain unchanged in the course of the next three years.

The Russian government announced in late May its decision to reduce an allocated budget for the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by 3.6 billion rubles from 664.1 to 660.5 billion rubles.

The total budget of 664.1 billion rubles for the organization of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia was announced in 2012.

In February Russia already introduced changes to the program of its preparations for the 2018 World Cup, in particular reducing the number of training sites for the upcoming global football championship and reducing seating capacity of two stadiums.

A relevant document was agreed upon with the Russian Sports Ministry as well as with the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and signed by Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev.

The number of initially planned 48 pre-tournament training sites across Russia has been reduced to 37 and the seating capacity of two out of 12 total stadiums selected to host the 2018 World Cup matches has been slashed by some 22%.

The two stadiums at the issue are the Baltika Stadium in Russia’s western city of Kaliningrad and the Central Stadium in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg. Their accommodating capability will be downsized from 45,000 to 35,000-seat capacity in line with the minimization of the construction costs.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over four years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Sports FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
