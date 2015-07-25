Putin thanks Blatter for concentration on sport amid current conditions

Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
STRELNA, near St. Petersburg, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked FIFA President Sepp Blatter that he focusses on sport in spite of ""developments around football."
Putin greeted Blatter at a meeting before the start of draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.
"We see what is going on around football," the Russian president said. "But I know your attitude. We are grateful to you that you still focus all your attention and time, first of all, on sport.".
2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia what is especially important in the current geopolitical situation, Blatter said at a meeting with Putin.