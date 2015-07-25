Back to Main page
Putin thanks Blatter for concentration on sport amid current conditions

Sport
July 25, 2015, 18:00 UTC+3
"We see what is going on around football," the Russian president said
1 pages in this article
Президент России В.Путин встретился с главой Международной федерации футбола Й.Блаттером

Президент России В.Путин встретился с главой Международной федерации футбола Й.Блаттером

© Михаил Метцель/ТАСС

STRELNA, near St. Petersburg, July 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has thanked FIFA President Sepp Blatter that he focusses on sport in spite of ""developments around football."

Putin greeted Blatter at a meeting before the start of draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup at Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg.

"We see what is going on around football," the Russian president said. "But I know your attitude. We are grateful to you that you still focus all your attention and time, first of all, on sport.".

2018 FIFA World Cup will be held in Russia what is especially important in the current geopolitical situation, Blatter said at a meeting with Putin.

