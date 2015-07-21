World's veteran footballer 'Sammy' says Russia to offer great World Cup in 2018

ST. PETERSBURG, July 21. /TASS/. World’s most famous football veteran Samuel Eto’o, the 34-year-old icon from Cameroon scoring 56 goals and in overall of 117 matches of the global football championships (between 2002 and 2014), will be acting one of the assistants at the 2018 World Cup’s Preliminary Draw in Russia this month.

The famous footballer said he believed the championship in Russia to be one of the greatest held in the history of FIFA.

"Russia has everything it needs to stage the greatest World Cup ever," the Cameroonian striker was quoted as saying on FIFA’s official website.

Adding up to the so-called "frost-topping" of outstanding footballers coming to Russia this week is the leader of the Serbian squad, goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic. The footballer said he led his team to flashing glories at the FIFA U-20 World Cup in New Zealand 2015 setting a wide focus on the championship in Russia in three years to come.

"There will be many big names from the world of football at the draw and I am looking forward to the experience," Rajkovic was quoted by FIFA as saying.

2018 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Draw

Russia is currently in full swing preparations for the Preliminary Draw, which is the first major kick-off event ahead of the global tournament itself.

The draw for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Preliminary Competition will be held on July 25 in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg with a total of 208 nations having signed up for the participation in the event.

It will be for the first time in the history of World Cups, when all national teams registered for the Preliminary Draw. Russia as the hosting nation automatically qualified for the championship and therefore is not taking part in the preliminary competition.

The first major kick-start event of the 2018 World Cup will be held at the historic Konstantinovsky Palace, a stronghold of Russia’s rich culture located on the Gulf of Finland’s stunning shoreline. It used to serve in the 18th century as one of the residences of Russia’s imperial family.