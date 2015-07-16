Four tickets per match limit for FIFA World Cup 2018 event fans — Russian sports minister

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Fans will be limited to buying no more than four tickets each to any football match as part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told a news conference at TASS on Thursday.

"We will launch the ticket program and open a big web portal," Mutko said. "Fans will be able to buy tickets online, but no more than four tickets to one match," he added.

Fixtures for the 2018 event will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 Russian cities — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.