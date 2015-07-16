Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Four tickets per match limit for FIFA World Cup 2018 event fans — Russian sports minister

Sport
July 16, 2015, 17:23 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Fans will be able to buy tickets online, but no more than four tickets to one match, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told a news conference at TASS
1 pages in this article
Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko

© Valery Matytsin/TASS

Read also
Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
Russia launches information and tourist Web portal for 2018 FIFA World Cup

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. Fans will be limited to buying no more than four tickets each to any football match as part of the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko told a news conference at TASS on Thursday.

"We will launch the ticket program and open a big web portal," Mutko said. "Fans will be able to buy tickets online, but no more than four tickets to one match," he added.

Fixtures for the 2018 event will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in 11 Russian cities — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Funeral ceremony for Russia's ambassador to Turkey
7
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
TOP STORIES
Реклама