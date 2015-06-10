Russia continues preparations for 2018 World Cup ignoring politics

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
SAMARA, June 10. /TASS/. Russia pays no attention to political statements about the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and carries on with the preparations for the 2018 World Cup as scheduled, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.
He called Samara Region one of the most reliable in terms of preparations for the 2018 World Cup. According to Mutko, the final construction cost of the stadium in Samara, one of 11 Russian cities selected to host the matches of the 2018 World Cup, will amount to some 16 billion rubles ($290 million).