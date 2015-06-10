Back to Main page
Russia continues preparations for 2018 World Cup ignoring politics

Sport
June 10, 2015, 12:22 UTC+3
According to the sports minister, the final construction cost of the stadium in Samara, one of 11 Russian cities selected to host the matches of the 2018 World Cup, will amount to some $290 million
© Valery Sharifulin//TASS

Russia's Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko
Sports minister: public hype around 2018 and 2022 World Cup hosts aimed against Russia

SAMARA, June 10. /TASS/. Russia pays no attention to political statements about the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) and carries on with the preparations for the 2018 World Cup as scheduled, Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko said on Wednesday.

He called Samara Region one of the most reliable in terms of preparations for the 2018 World Cup. According to Mutko, the final construction cost of the stadium in Samara, one of 11 Russian cities selected to host the matches of the 2018 World Cup, will amount to some 16 billion rubles ($290 million).

FIFA committee rules not to relocate 2018 World Cup from Russia — FIFA ex-vice president
Renovation of Luzhniki stadium proceeding ahead of schedule — Russian Sports Minister
Moscow ignores calls for boycotting 2018 World Football Cup — Kremlin spokesman

Topics
Sports FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
