FIFA inspection visit to Russia may be postponed until August or September

Sport
January 29, 2015, 9:33 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup in December 2010 in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands
1 pages in this article
© EPA/FIFA HANDOUT

MOSCOW, January 29. /TASS/. The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) inspection committee could put off its visit to Russia amid preparations for the World Cup 2018 qualifying draw and the May congress, the head of the Russia-2018 organizing committee, Alexey Sorokin, said on Thursday.

Gallery
12 photo
© Valeriy Sharifulin/TASS

FIFA World Cup logos and mascots

"The nearest inspection trip should take place in April, but it’s probable that it will be delayed until August or September. The final decision is up to the FIFA administration," Sorokin said.

The possible delay comes due to the FIFA May congress, which is set to elect the president of the organization and launch preparations for the World Cup 2018 qualifying draw scheduled for July in St. Petersburg.

"The preparation for these events demands much effort of the FIFA administration," Sorokin said.

The first FIFA inspection trip to Russia took place in October 2014. The organization’s representatives visited the stadiums of Sochi, Kazan, St. Petersburg and Moscow.

The country won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup in December 2010 in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Russia selected 11 host cities to be the venues for the matches of the 2018 World Cup and they are Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

The matches of the 2018 World Cup will be held between June 14 and July 15 at 12 stadiums located in the 11 mentioned above cities across Russia. Two of the stadiums are located in the Russian capital.

Companies
FIFA
Topics
FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
