Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia’s lower house invites Fabio Capello to attend session in early 2015

Sport
November 19, 2014, 14:25 UTC+3 MOSCOW
1 pages in this article
Russia's head coach Fabio Capello

Russia's head coach Fabio Capello

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, November 19. /TASS/. Russia's head coach Fabio Capello is expected to address a session of Russia’s lower house of parliament, the State Duma, in early next year on preparations for the World Cup 2018.

Read also
Russian Football Union President Nikolay Tolstykh
Russian football chief rejects revision of Capello’s contract terms

Titled Italian coach Capello missed the previous "round table" hosted by the State Duma in October on preparations for the football tournament, due to be hosted by Russia in 2018.

Igor Ananskikh, who chairs the lower house’s committee on physical culture and sport, criticized Capello for having failed to join the discussion and said he would be definitely invited for the next session.

“We want to hear what he lacks. The overdue salary will be paid to him in the near future,” the lawmaker from the Liberal-Democratic Party faction said.

Capello has not been paid under his contract with the Russian Football Union (RFU) for the past five months. According to various media reports, the RFU’s current debt to the Italian coach stands at some 250 million rubles (over $6 million). The RFU, however, does not keep it a secret that the union experiences financial difficulties at the moment and its budget deficit stands at 500 million rubles ($11.5 million).

Speaking on Capello’s job, the lawmaker said: “Now, to tell you the truth, we do not see any progress that the team has made due to him, or any help towards developing the Russian football. His job needs to be considered as non-satisfactory.”

Read also

Russian sports minister to meet with national football squad ahead of Euro-2016 qualifier
Capello implements all contract obligations despite delay in his salary — sports official
Russian football squad’s preparation program for 2018 World Cup ready — sports minister

The Russian national squad experienced a string of setbacks over the past decade failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup in Germany and 2010 championship in South Africa to the great dismay of the Russian football fans.

Things changed, however, when Italian phenomenon Capello took over the team as the head coach and managed to help the Russian national squad to qualify for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The team, however, failed to clear the first stage of the much-anticipated global tournament putting their coach in the center of stern criticism and raising serious concerns in the country about the team’s performance in the next World Cup.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
2
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
3
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
4
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
5
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
6
Ambassador Karlov laid to rest at Moscow cemetery
7
Moscow court turns down complaint by Stalin’s grandson on justification of Nazism
TOP STORIES
Реклама