Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA says teams from Ebola-hit African countries to hold matches on neutral territories

Sport
October 28, 2014, 18:50 UTC+3 GENEVA
The Confederation of African Football is in regular contact with the World Health Organization over the issue of the deadly disease
1 pages in this article
© EPA/AHMED JALLANZO

GENEVA, October 28. /TASS/. The International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) voiced its support on Tuesday for a proposal made by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) that the international matches of national teams from countries in West Africa hit by deadly Ebola virus to be staged on neutral territories.

“FIFA supports the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to organize the international matches of the countries currently experiencing Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) intense transmission (Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea) on neutral ground,” FIFA said in its statement on Tuesday.

The statement said that the world’s football governing organization had been in regular contact with the World Health Organization (WHO) “reviewing the impact of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) on global public health, mass gatherings and in particular its potential effects on football.”

Read also
Ebola death toll reaches 4,922, reports WHO

“The FIFA Medical Committee will continue to assess the evolution of the disease and take the appropriate measures for the communities and athletes,” the statement said.

The issue of the deadly virus spread had already jeopardized the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations. The authorities of Morocco, which was initially selected to host the tournament, announced earlier in the month that they decided against holding next year’s Africa Cup of Nations biennial football championship citing concerns over the outbreak of deadly Ebola virus in West Africa.

The South African Republic followed the steps of Morocco and also decided against hosting the championship with South African Sports Minister Fikile April Mbalula saying that “We are not immune to it (Ebola).”

Read also
FIFA says no ban on football world travel for Ebola-hit countries

The CAF earlier stated that it had no plans of postponing or changing the championship’s date of January 17 - February 8.

According to the WHO, the Ebola epidemic was spreading geographically and the death toll exceeded the figure of 4,500, while the number of probable and suspected cases exceeded 9,200.

Read also

Nigerian student with suspected Ebola virus contacted 24 foreign students
Five-year old boy tested for Ebola in NYC
Man hospitalised on Ebola suspicion in Japan
North Korea to put foreigners under quarantine amid Ebola threat - Kyodo

 

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Ebola virus FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама