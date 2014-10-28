Timeline of FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar to be decided in mid-2015 — FIFA

Ambassador Karlov laid to rest at Moscow cemeteryRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 16:41
MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. A decision on the timeline of the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be taken in mid-2015, President of the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA) Joseph Blatter told reporters.
In his words, a meeting with organizers of the World Cup in Qatar will be held on November 3.
FIFA Secretary General Jerome Valcke noted that the international football federation was working on a calendar of the FIFA World Cup in Russia and its final variant should be expected in mid-November or the beginning of the next year. Preliminary dates of the tournament are set from June 8 until July 8, 2018.