FIFA chief suggests punishing teams for stadium disorder by deducting points

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. FIFA President Joseph Blatter has proposed punishing teams for stadium disorder by deducting points rather than holding matches without any spectators.

In an interview with TASS, Blatter said he is against holding matches in closed stadiums, saying that this is a very harsh punishment for the club itself, and not for the spectators.

He believes that the Champions League teams should be in this case deprived of points, stressing that this is the best way to stop mass disorders caused by fans at the stadiums.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has punished the Russian FC CSKA Moscow club by holding three home Eurocup matches without spectators and two away games with closed fan sectors for the disorders caused by their fans at the Champions League match with Italy’s Roma club. The CSKA team will also pay a €200,000 fine.