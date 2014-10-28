Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

FIFA chief suggests punishing teams for stadium disorder by deducting points

Sport
October 28, 2014, 11:39 UTC+3 MOSCOW
FIFA President Joseph Blatter says he is against holding matches in closed stadiums, noting that this is a very harsh punishment for the club itself
1 pages in this article
FIFA President Joseph Sepp Blatter

FIFA President Joseph Sepp Blatter

© EPA/STEFFEN SCHMIDT

Read also
CSKA football fans
UEFA to announce set of new penalties against CSKA Moscow FC

MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. FIFA President Joseph Blatter has proposed punishing teams for stadium disorder by deducting points rather than holding matches without any spectators.

In an interview with TASS, Blatter said he is against holding matches in closed stadiums, saying that this is a very harsh punishment for the club itself, and not for the spectators.

He believes that the Champions League teams should be in this case deprived of points, stressing that this is the best way to stop mass disorders caused by fans at the stadiums.

The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has punished the Russian FC CSKA Moscow club by holding three home Eurocup matches without spectators and two away games with closed fan sectors for the disorders caused by their fans at the Champions League match with Italy’s Roma club. The CSKA team will also pay a €200,000 fine.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Football FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
2
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists begins
5
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
6
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
7
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама