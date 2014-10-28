FIFA chief suggests punishing teams for stadium disorder by deducting points

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic StateRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
French MP says Paris will return to dialogue with Moscow if Fillon is elected presidentWorld December 22, 15:38
Ukraine’s parliament expels Savchenko from PACE delegationWorld December 22, 15:34
Russian doctors save hundreds of lives in AleppoWorld December 22, 15:28
Premier says Russian energy sector is crucially dependent on foreign technologiesBusiness & Economy December 22, 15:11
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:51
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency resultsRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 14:33
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming yearMilitary & Defense December 22, 14:09
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, October 28. /TASS/. FIFA President Joseph Blatter has proposed punishing teams for stadium disorder by deducting points rather than holding matches without any spectators.
In an interview with TASS, Blatter said he is against holding matches in closed stadiums, saying that this is a very harsh punishment for the club itself, and not for the spectators.
He believes that the Champions League teams should be in this case deprived of points, stressing that this is the best way to stop mass disorders caused by fans at the stadiums.
The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has punished the Russian FC CSKA Moscow club by holding three home Eurocup matches without spectators and two away games with closed fan sectors for the disorders caused by their fans at the Champions League match with Italy’s Roma club. The CSKA team will also pay a €200,000 fine.