Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

2018 World Cup to be Russia's best sports event ever — FIFA

Sport
October 22, 2014, 12:57 UTC+3 MOSCOW
A joint delegation of FIFA representatives and Russia’s Local Organizing Committee are inspecting on October 16-23 the construction and the state of readiness of Russia's stadiums
1 pages in this article
Otkritie-Arena stadium in Moscow

Otkritie-Arena stadium in Moscow

© ITAR-TASS/Valery Sharifulin

Gallery
11 photo
© TASS/Vladimir Smirnov, Mikhail Metzel, Valeriy Sharifulin

Host cities of the 2018 World Cup

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) intends to focus on preparations for the 2018 World Cup in order to make it Russia's best sports event ever, a senior FIFA official said on Wednesday.

Christian Unger, the head of FIFA 2018 football championship preparation department, praised Russia's efforts to organize the tournament that will be held at 12 stadiums located in the 11 cities across Russia — Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.

A joint delegation of FIFA representatives and Russia’s Local Organizing Committee are inspecting on October 16-23 the construction and the state of readiness of these stadiums.

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko who met with the FIFA delegation earlier on Wednesday said that preparations for the World Cup "have gained momentum but it does not mean that there are no problems at all." He added that he was convinced the tournament will be a success.

"I can guarantee that everyone will be pleased, there will be no problems with racism and no one's rights will be violated," the minister said.

Russia won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over three years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Read also

2018 World Cup stadium construction in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod to cost $414 million
FIFA inspectors content with 2 football arenas in Moscow for 2018 World Cup
FIFA inspects Sochi’s Fisht stadium for hosting 2018 World Cup

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Football FIFA World Cup 2018 World Cup in Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
4
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
5
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Defense minister says Russian air campaign prevented Syria’s breakup
TOP STORIES
Реклама