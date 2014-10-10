Preliminary Draw of FIFA World Cup 2018 to be held July 25, 2015 in St. Petersburg

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Preliminary Draw of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship will be held July 25, 2015, at Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, the press service of the championship organizing committee said on Friday.

“We are very happy that FIFA supported the idea of hosting the 2015 FIFA Preliminary Draw in Konstantinovsky Palace”, said Vitaly Mutko, chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. “The National Palace is a magnificent architectural complex of the eighteenth century, and it symbolises the rich cultural traditions of our country. It will be a great introduction to Russia for national associations, guests, commercial affiliates and TV viewers all over the world.”

The draw determines which teams will face each other in each qualifying zone for one of the 31 available slots, says a report placed on FIFA's official website.

The Preliminary Draw ceremony will bring together the delegates from the participating member associations from all six confederations, almost 800 news media representatives, and an audience of some 2,000 people, including leading figures from the world of politics, sports and show biz.

The show is expected to attract millions of viewers from across the globe, the FIFA report said.

The FIFA World Cup championship that will be held in June and July 2018 will embrace eleven Russian host cities and twelve stadiums.