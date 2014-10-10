Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Preliminary Draw of FIFA World Cup 2018 to be held July 25, 2015 in St. Petersburg

Sport
October 10, 2014, 20:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW
“We are very happy that FIFA supported the idea of hosting the 2015 FIFA Preliminary Draw in Konstantinovsky Palace”, said Vitaly Mutko
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, October 10. /TASS/. Preliminary Draw of FIFA World Cup 2018 championship will be held July 25, 2015, at Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg, the press service of the championship organizing committee said on Friday.

“We are very happy that FIFA supported the idea of hosting the 2015 FIFA Preliminary Draw in Konstantinovsky Palace”, said Vitaly Mutko, chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. “The National Palace is a magnificent architectural complex of the eighteenth century, and it symbolises the rich cultural traditions of our country. It will be a great introduction to Russia for national associations, guests, commercial affiliates and TV viewers all over the world.”

The draw determines which teams will face each other in each qualifying zone for one of the 31 available slots, says a report placed on FIFA's official website.

The Preliminary Draw ceremony will bring together the delegates from the participating member associations from all six confederations, almost 800 news media representatives, and an audience of some 2,000 people, including leading figures from the world of politics, sports and show biz.

The show is expected to attract millions of viewers from across the globe, the FIFA report said.

The FIFA World Cup championship that will be held in June and July 2018 will embrace eleven Russian host cities and twelve stadiums.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists begins
TOP STORIES
Реклама