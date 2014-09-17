Titled German coach Low praises FIFA technical conference in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, September 17. /ITAR-TASS/. A technical session of the Federation of the International Football Associations (FIFA) on the results of the recently completed 2014 World Cup in Brazil is very useful in terms of exchanging opinions between football professionals, Joachim Low, the head coach of the victorious German national football team, said on Wednesday.

Low, who led his team at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil to the fourth world champions’ title, is attending on September 16-17 the 2014 FIFA World Cup technical conference with the participation of coaches and technical staff of the European national football squads. The conference takes place in Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg.

According to the FIFA official website, the two-day conference is the second out of four scheduled after the world championship in Brazil, which ran between June 12 and July 13. The first conference was held in Panama last week and the remaining two will be held in Cairo (September 30-October 1) and Kuala Lumpur (October 29-31).

“The two-day sessions are dedicated to reviewing technical areas, plus refereeing, health and doping, in order to see how the game can be further improved for the benefit of technical teams in all 209 member associations,” according to FIFA website.

Commenting on the championship in Brazil, the head coach of reigning champions Germany said he believed the main tendency of the concluded global football event was the high result of scored goals. Low said the offensive style with numerous attacks dominated and it was very good for the sport of football.

Low knows about the high result of scored goals at the 2014 World Cup personally after his German squad crushed hosts Brazil 7-1 in a semifinal match on their way to the world champions’ title.

An overall of 171 goals were scored in the course of 64 matches played at the spectacular 2014 World Cup, recording an average figure of 2.67 goals per match.

The same number of goals scored per match was registered 16 years ago, when France hosted the 1998 World Cup.

The final 171st goal of the championship in Brazil was the only one in the title match on the night of July 13, when Germany’s forward Mario Goetze burnt the net of the Argentinian team in the second 15-minute half of the extended time to bring his team the fourth title of the world champions.

The all-time record of scored goals per match at the World Cup series was registered at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, where the figure hit the record mark of 5.38 goals per game.

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there, adding to their previous three titles won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Brazil is so far the only Latin American nation to win the World Cup at the tournaments held in Europe to win the 1958 championship in Sweden.