Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Number of Russian cities to host 2018 World Cup remain unchanged — Putin

Sport
August 29, 2014, 16:38 UTC+3 SELIGER
1 pages in this article

SELIGER, August 29. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s cabinet of ministers decided against reducing the number of 11 Russian cities selected to host the 2018 World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.

“We have just recently discussed this issue in the government and decided against reducing the number of cities selected to host the 2018 World Cup matches,” Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
Sports FIFA World Cup
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
2
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
3
Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join IS
4
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
5
Flight tests of Russia’s advanced aircraft radar to start next year
6
Kremlin: It is easier for US to demonize Russia than to consider presidency results
7
Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists begins
TOP STORIES
Реклама