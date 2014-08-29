Number of Russian cities to host 2018 World Cup remain unchanged — Putin

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
SELIGER, August 29. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia’s cabinet of ministers decided against reducing the number of 11 Russian cities selected to host the 2018 World Cup, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Friday.
“We have just recently discussed this issue in the government and decided against reducing the number of cities selected to host the 2018 World Cup matches,” Putin said.