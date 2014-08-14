Former Moscow student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join ISRussian Politics & Diplomacy December 22, 15:51
Germany won its 4th world champion’s title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final match of the 2014 World Cup last month in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to become the first European team to triumph on South American soil and to top FIFA’s top ten football teams’ rankings.
The second and third places in the new FIFA list also remained unchanged and are occupied by the 2018 World Cup silver and bronze winners, which are teams Argentina and the Netherlands respectively.
The overall FIFA’s top ten list is as follows: 1. Germany, 2. Argentina, 3. The Netherlands, 4. Colombia, 5. Belgium, 6. Uruguay, 7. Spain and Brazil (both share the same number of points), 9. Switzerland, 10. France.
An overall of 171 goals were scored in the course of 64 matches played at the spectacular 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil between June 12 and July 13, recording an average figure of 2.67 goals per match.
The same number of goals scored per match was registered 16 years ago, when France hosted the 1998 World Cup.
The final 171st goal of the current championship in Brazil was the only one in the title match on July 13, when Germany’s forward Mario Goetze burnt the net of the Argentinian team in the second 15-minute half of the extended time to bring his team the fourth title of the world champions.
With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.
Brazil is so far the only Latin American nation to win the World Cup crown at the tournaments held in Europe to win the 1958 championship in Sweden.