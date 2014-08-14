Germany maintains strong lead in newly published FIFA rankings

GENEVA, August 14. /ITAR-TASS/. The 2018 World Cup winners, Germany, maintains the reign in the rankings of the best national football squads monthly list published on Thursday by the International Federation of Football Associations (FIFA).

Germany won its 4th world champion’s title after defeating Argentina 1-0 in the final match of the 2014 World Cup last month in Brazil’s Rio de Janeiro to become the first European team to triumph on South American soil and to top FIFA’s top ten football teams’ rankings.

The second and third places in the new FIFA list also remained unchanged and are occupied by the 2018 World Cup silver and bronze winners, which are teams Argentina and the Netherlands respectively.

The overall FIFA’s top ten list is as follows: 1. Germany, 2. Argentina, 3. The Netherlands, 4. Colombia, 5. Belgium, 6. Uruguay, 7. Spain and Brazil (both share the same number of points), 9. Switzerland, 10. France.

The top ten in the rankings list was subjected to major reshuffle last month based on the national teams’ performance at the global football championship in Brazil, which already passed the baton of World Cup’s hosting nations to Russia.

An overall of 171 goals were scored in the course of 64 matches played at the spectacular 2014 World Cup, hosted by Brazil between June 12 and July 13, recording an average figure of 2.67 goals per match.

The same number of goals scored per match was registered 16 years ago, when France hosted the 1998 World Cup.

The final 171st goal of the current championship in Brazil was the only one in the title match on July 13, when Germany’s forward Mario Goetze burnt the net of the Argentinian team in the second 15-minute half of the extended time to bring his team the fourth title of the world champions.

The all-time record of scored goals per match at the World Cup series was registered at the 1954 tournament in Switzerland, where the figure hit the record mark of 5.38 goals per game.

With a total of six World Cups held in Latin America (1930 in Uruguay, 1950 in Brazil, 1962 in Chile, 1970 in Mexico, 1978 in Argentina and 1986 in Mexico) Germany became the first European team to snatch the title there adding to their previous three won in 1954, 1974 and 1990.

Brazil is so far the only Latin American nation to win the World Cup crown at the tournaments held in Europe to win the 1958 championship in Sweden.