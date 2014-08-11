Russia to start building 6 stadiums for 2018 FIFA World Cup in August-September

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
The newly built Spartak Stadium will be unveiled in Moscow in late August. Of 12 stadiums to be built for the Wold Cup, seven have been designed, four are in a high degree of readiness and one is already under construction.
Apart from the stadiums, Russia will need to build 64 training centers and more than 100 training grounds for athletes.
Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has demanded that the World Cup be organised and held as well as the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi were. Russia “has the experience of holding Olympic Games, and a very successful one. Our football championship should be organised and held at the same high level,” he said.
“I cannot guarantee the performance of our football team but all the rest must be done properly,” the prime minister added.
Regions are prepared to invest about 100 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) in the landscaping work in 20 cities that will not host the games but will accommodate their participants.
“Basically, the entire European part [of Russia] will be taking part in the World Cup events,” Mutko said.
FIFA officials are to inspect Russia’s preparations for the World Cup this autumn.