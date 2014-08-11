Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to start building 6 stadiums for 2018 FIFA World Cup in August-September

Sport
August 11, 2014, 18:58 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Apart from the stadiums, Russia will need to build 64 training centers and more than 100 training grounds for athletes
1 pages in this article
© ITAR-TASS/Artyom Korotayev

Read also
Head of the Russian Football Premier League Sergei Pryadkin
Russian football official: 2018 World Cup to be held at highest level possible
MOSCOW, August 11. /ITAR-TASS/. Russia will start building six new stadiums for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in August and September, Minister of Sport Vitaly Mutko said on Monday.

The newly built Spartak Stadium will be unveiled in Moscow in late August. Of 12 stadiums to be built for the Wold Cup, seven have been designed, four are in a high degree of readiness and one is already under construction.

Apart from the stadiums, Russia will need to build 64 training centers and more than 100 training grounds for athletes.

Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev has demanded that the World Cup be organised and held as well as the Winter Olympic Games in Sochi were. Russia “has the experience of holding Olympic Games, and a very successful one. Our football championship should be organised and held at the same high level,” he said.

“I cannot guarantee the performance of our football team but all the rest must be done properly,” the prime minister added.

Read also
Vyacheslav Koloskov
Russia may lose 2018 World Cup only by refusal or disqualification — expert
Mutko also told Medvedev about the modernisation of transport infrastructure for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, including ten airports, one of which, in Rostov in Don, will be built anew.

Regions are prepared to invest about 100 billion roubles ($2.7 billion) in the landscaping work in 20 cities that will not host the games but will accommodate their participants.

“Basically, the entire European part [of Russia] will be taking part in the World Cup events,” Mutko said.

FIFA officials are to inspect Russia’s preparations for the World Cup this autumn.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Topics
FIFA World Cup
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The highlights of Russia's Figure Skating Grand Prix
Milos Teodosic
2
Serbian basketball player, Swiss road bicycle racer on new list revealed by Fancy Bears
4
Russia opens alternative tournament for national Paralympians barred from 2016 Rio
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Emblems of World Cups
World Cup 2014
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year
2
Former student sentenced to 4.5 years in penal colony for attempt to join Islamic State
3
Putin orders to develop missiles capable of penetrating any defense systems
4
Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists begins
5
Israeli PM says set to cooperate with Russia against terrorism
6
Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'
7
Stalin’s grandson passes away in Moscow
TOP STORIES
Реклама