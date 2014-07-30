Capello’s goal: ‘Russians only’ to coach national football squad

MOSCOW, July 30. /ITAR-TASS/. Following Russia’s bleak performance at the recently concluded 2014 World Cup in Brazil, the national team’s Head Coach Fabio Capello looks for ways to improve his squad’s play and one of his intended tasks is to man the coaching staff with Russians only.

“We are looking for some different Russian coaches,” Capello said in an interview with ITAR-TASS. “We are working. To choose Russian coaches is really important thing for me.”

“All the (coaching) staff would be in really short time Russian,” the Italian-born coach said adding that it would happen “in one year.”

Capello’s statement seems to leave him the only foreigner on the future coaching staff of the Russian national football team as addressing a news conference later in the day he stated that he would remain as the head coach of the Russian squad.

“If I am here than it means I am staying (with the team(,” Capello said when asked if he would continue working with the Russian team.

Being rumored to be the highest paid national coach in the world, Italian phenomenon Capello managed to help the Russian national team to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil. The team, however, failed to clear the first stage of the much-anticipated global tournament putting their coach in the center of stern criticism.

The Russian national squad experienced a string of setbacks over the past decade failing to qualify for the 2006 World Cup in Germany and 2010 championship in South Africa to the great dismay of the Russian football fans. Things changed, however, when Capello was named the head coach of the Russian national football team in July of 2012, replacing Dutch manager Dick Advocaat at the post.

The country won the bid to host the 2018 World Cup over three years ago in a tight race against the joint bid from England, Portugal and Spain and the joint bid on behalf of Belgium and the Netherlands.

Shortly before Brazil’s fabulous city of Rio de Janeiro dropped the curtains on the 2014 World Cup with the final Germany-Argentina clash on July 13, the baton of the global football tournament’s hosting nations was passed on to Russia.

The symbolic hand-over ceremony of the right to host the World Cup tournament was held at the iconic over 74,700-seat capacity Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro and was attended by FIFA President Sepp Blatter, Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Blatter said earlier that he intended to pay a visit to Russia in September to monitor the preparation work for the championship in 2018.

Following an official ceremony held in September 2012 and attended by Blatter, Russia eventually selected 11 out of the earlier proposed 13 cities, excluding Krasnodar and Yaroslavl. The final list of the 2018 World Cup host cities includes Moscow, St. Petersburg, Sochi, Kazan, Saransk, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Rostov-on-Don, Nizhny Novgorod, Yekaterinburg and Samara.