Foreign suppliers delay construction of 2018 World Cup stadium

KRASNODAR, July 25. /ITAR-TASS/. Italian concrete cladding panels supply problems have to blame for delays in building a new Krasnodar stadium for the 2018 World Cup, Investstroy deputy director Sergei Savchenko said on Friday.
The stadium is being constructed in Russia’s southern Krasnodar Territory. The stadium will be built in the Roman style and look like the Colosseum, the most impressive building of the Roman Empire. The 40,000-seats stadium is expected to be built in 2015.
The 2018 World Cup will be held in 11 Russian cities. The cost of new stadiums varies from $180 million to $971 million.