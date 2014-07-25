FIFA against possibility of stripping Russia of right to host 2018 World Cup

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) uring the official ceremony of handing over the FIFA World Cup 2018 signed certificate to Russia © EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY /RIA NOVOSTI / KREMLIN POOL

GENEVA, July 25. /ITAR-TASS/. The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has come against a possibility of stripping Russia of its right to host the 2018 World Cup, the FIFA press service said on Friday.

“FIFA recognises its responsibility and upholds any peaceful and democratic discussions,” the press service said.

“FIFA condemns the use of force and supports mutual understanding, the dialogue and peace. The history proves that the boycott of sporting events, political isolation or confrontation is useless for resolving disputes,” it said.

“The 2018 World Cup in Russia can facilitate a constructive dialogue between peoples and states,” it said.