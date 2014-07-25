FIFA against possibility of stripping Russia of right to host 2018 World Cup

Turkish Defense ministry says operation to clear Syria’s al-Bab from terrorists beginsWorld December 22, 16:27
“FIFA recognises its responsibility and upholds any peaceful and democratic discussions,” the press service said.
“FIFA condemns the use of force and supports mutual understanding, the dialogue and peace. The history proves that the boycott of sporting events, political isolation or confrontation is useless for resolving disputes,” it said.
“The 2018 World Cup in Russia can facilitate a constructive dialogue between peoples and states,” it said.