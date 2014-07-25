Back to Main page
FIFA against possibility of stripping Russia of right to host 2018 World Cup

Sport
July 25, 2014, 14:39 UTC+3 GENEVA
The history proves that the boycott of sporting events, political isolation or confrontation is useless for resolving disputes, the FIFA press service says
1 pages in this article
Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) uring the official ceremony of handing over the FIFA World Cup 2018 signed certificate to Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) and FIFA President Sepp Blatter (L) uring the official ceremony of handing over the FIFA World Cup 2018 signed certificate to Russia

© EPA/ALEXEY NIKOLSKY /RIA NOVOSTI / KREMLIN POOL

Read also
Putin visits football stadium construction site for FIFA World Cup in Samara
GENEVA, July 25. /ITAR-TASS/. The Federation of International Football Associations (FIFA) has come against a possibility of stripping Russia of its right to host the 2018 World Cup, the FIFA press service said on Friday.

“FIFA recognises its responsibility and upholds any peaceful and democratic discussions,” the press service said.

“FIFA condemns the use of force and supports mutual understanding, the dialogue and peace. The history proves that the boycott of sporting events, political isolation or confrontation is useless for resolving disputes,” it said.

“The 2018 World Cup in Russia can facilitate a constructive dialogue between peoples and states,” it said.

