Barcelona’s Neymar to resume training in early August

Sport
July 23, 2014, 10:07 UTC+3
The recuperation of the forward, who got his vertebra broken during a quarterfinals match of the World Cup, proceeds as planned
Neymar

Neymar

© EPA/Rafael Ribeiro

Read also
Brazilian striker Neymar’s injury to keep him off pitch till World Cup’s end
MADRID, July 23. /ITAR-TASS/. Spanish FC Barcelona’s and Brazilian national team’s forward Neymar will be able to resume training in early August, local media reports.

The recuperation of the forward, who got his vertebra broken during a quarterfinals match of the World Cup Brazil - Colombia (1-2), proceeds as planned.

Earlier, Spanish media reported that FIFA would pay about €238 thousand to FC Barcelona because of Neymar’s injury.

The physician of the Brazilian national team Jose Luis Runco forecasts that it will take up to 45 days to get Neymar back in shape. The footballer is undergoing medical treatment in Brazil.

At the World Cup, Neymar scored four goals in five matches.

TOP STORIES
